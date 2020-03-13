Cool and Breezy Weekend Ahead

Friday morning’s commute started with scattered, mostly light showers in eastern New England, with steadier rain ramping up in western New England and snow across the North Country, where it will take until midday to change to rain.

Two to four inches of accumulation are expected from the Great North Woods of New Hampshire to the mountains of Maine and Northern Maine.

Farther south, the heaviest and steadiest rain will fall between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., departing for all but central and eastern Maine before sunset, allowing for breaks of late day and evening sun.

As the showers swing through, a southerly wind will strengthen and gust to 40 mph at times, transporting warmer air into New England and boosting daytime high temperatures to near 60 – even into the 60s in some of Connecticut and western Massachusetts after the rain ends.

The dry air taking over behind Friday’s showers will stick around all weekend, save for some mountain snow showers Saturday morning, making for fresh air and lots of outdoor options with so many indoor events canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The air will gradually become cooler, so that Sunday’s highs will only be in the 40s and that air sticks around through Monday.

By St. Patrick’s Day, showers re-enter the forecast ahead of another gradual but steady warming anticipated for the middle to end of next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.