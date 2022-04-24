Cool, Breezy Start to the Week

Light showers and sprinkles have appeared again today but we now see thinning clouds into the evening. An active sea breeze has kept our temperatures near the coast cooler too, we’ve stayed near the 50s due to the onshore flow.

Lows tonight drop near 40 and we’ll expect more sun tomorrow with milder temperatures inland. Many will see 60s along western New England with slightly cooler temperatures in coastal communities.

Our cold front keeps its track for Tuesday, bringing scattered showers mainly for central and southern New Hampshire. Our rain chances on Wednesday through the end of the week mainly focus in northern New England as our low will stay mainly over Nova Scotia bringing showers for Maine and our possible snow in our mountains.

Showers are likely staying away on Friday allowing for more sun and a rise near the 60s. Next weekend is looking nice; temperatures are likely climbing to the upper 50s and 60s with more sun and minimum rain chances.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stay tuned on NBC10 Boston and NECN.