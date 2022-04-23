Cool, Clear Weekend Before Clouds Move in Early in the Week

What a lovely Saturday we’ve had; it’s the pick of the weekend despite the increasing clouds we’re starting to see fill in the region. Our highs today still reach the 60s inland. A developing sea breeze keeps cooler temperatures near our shores and coastal communities will keep highs in the 50s.

A front is being pushed back into our region tonight that’s allowing a cooldown in temperatures, presence of persistent clouds and a northeast flow that will keep highs in the upper 40s and 50s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll see isolated sprinkles/ brief light showers moving quickly- no big reason to cancel any outdoor plans. Our overnight temperatures will keep dropping to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday, we start off our week with a mix of sun & clouds and highs that climb back up to the 60s. A pretty active system, however, has been producing severe storms across central US. Blizzard conditions in Wyoming to North Dakota, with plenty more rain & active weather stretching from TX to the Great Lakes.

There’s been large hail, 60+ mph wind gusts and tornadoes reported with this same system that will travel towards New England on Tuesday. For us, however, it won’t bring the same widespread atmospheric behavior. As this low approaches our region, it will likely weaken; we’ll see rain on Tuesday-Wednesday with off & on showers popping up Thursday through Friday.

Northeastern New England will be more exposed to the constant rain, snow and winds that the system will provide as it stalls off in the Gulf of Maine. This remains an early forecast but we’ll keep you updated.