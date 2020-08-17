forecast

Cool, Cloudy Monday Ahead of Warm Up this Week

We're turning back to summer with temperatures in the 80s in the coming days

By Pete Bouchard

Quite the mini-nor'easter on the Islands last night. The Cape also came away with gusty winds and a solid soaking.

The remainder of Monday will be spent working the sun into the picture and slowly warming the temperatures back into the 70s. While that's a challenge along the coast, it should be easy-peasy inland as the onshore winds diminish later this afternoon. 

We're turning back to summer in the coming days. It isn't a full throttle into the 90s, but rather a return to late summer 80s - without the humidity. A cool front sliding through early tomorrow will make sure of that. In fact, dew points are projected to stay on the low side right into the late week!

Overnight temps are downright comfy, too, with the suburbs even dipping into the low 50s by Thursday morning. Tropics are heating up once again. Two separate areas of disturbed weather have emerged off the coast of Africa. Both have a solid chance of developing into tropical systems in the coming days.

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England weather forecast
