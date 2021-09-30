Cool, Cloudy Start to Thursday

Chilly temperatures are found all over New England this morning.

We dropped to the 30s north, 40s and 50s south. A few showers also moved through thanks to a quick moving disturbance spinning around an upper level low to our northeast. The showers are confined more to Cape Cod, Maine, and northern New England as we head into the afternoon. We have very cool temperatures aloft and with daytime heating, pop up showers are in the forecast for everyone, along with at least developing cumulus clouds. A couple thunderstorms are also possible with the instability from the daytime heating. Brief downpours, lightning, and small, soft hailstones (graupel) may fall from any storm. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Friday will be fantastic for any outdoor activities with full sun and crisp fall air. Highs may be a tad milder in the low to mid 60s. Saturday is also picture-perfect for apple-picking, or heading to the pumpkin patch with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday evening is the big Patriots game at Gillette Stadium, which you can catch on NBC10 Boston. Tailgating at the game, or at home, will be dry with increasing clouds and temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Then by game time, we will be watching an approaching system and scattered showers in western New England. The showers look to hold off in Foxboro until the game wraps up. There is still some uncertainty on the exact timing and track of the rain. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week!

The rest of our 10-day into next week remains unsettled with scattered showers Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures continue to stay in the 60s all next week, too.

Hurricane Sam will stay way out in the Atlantic this weekend as it makes its closest pass on Saturday. Increased surf and dangerous rip currents will be all along our coastline, with the waves diminishing by late Sunday. Tropical Storm Victor has also been named, but that storm remains in the middle of the Atlantic with no threat to land.