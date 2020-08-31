Cool, Dry Monday Ahead of Mid-Week Showers

Today we continue a new streak of days without downpours. It seems like we’ve had more days with thunderstorms lately than days without.

Today and yesterday are the first two dry days in a row in a couple of weeks.

It's a chilly start, though, thanks to the combination of a strong low pressure system over Nova Scotia, and a strong high-pressure system over Ontario responsible for this natural air conditioning. Some inland areas are cooling to the low 40s in northern New England and most of us in the 50s to near 60° with patchy fog burning off quickly.

Today is the last day of meteorological summer. It looks like a nice day with much less wind and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures are in the 70s with a light sea breeze keeping the beaches a little bit cooler. There’s a nice view of the moon and Saturn and Jupiter in the southern sky again tonight. The full moon is just after midnight.

High pressure moves offshore tonight with a return flow coming in from the east and southeast tomorrow. This may bring in some ocean clouds, and a slight chance of a few showers with high temperature in the low 70s. It will be warmer to the west and north farther from the ocean. With low pressure developing south of Nantucket, that may transition to a tropical storm as it races well to our southeast tomorrow night and Wednesday.

We also may have a tropical storm developing near the Caribbean as the week goes on. Wednesday we start transitioning back to warmer weather with a mixture of sun and clouds and a chance of a shower. Thursday and Friday look warmer, with sunshine and a chance for a thunderstorm in western New England each afternoon. The next cold front comes through on Friday with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, leading to it looking like a nice Labor Day weekend in our first alert 10 day forecast.