Cool Mornings, Sunshine Until Late Week Rain

Yesterday’s weather was September at its finest. We’ll continue the streak right through Tuesday as high pressure remains in command.

It’s a cool start, with some suburbs beginning the day in the 40s, and even mid-50s downtown. Sun will boost us back to the low 70s this afternoon, with temperatures kept in check because of an onshore wind.

And that’s really the theme over the next two days. Cool mornings, onshore breezes, and plenty of sun. Later in the week, we’ll wrestle with an incoming storm system that’s loaded with rain. Or at least we think so.

The rain will have time to collect as the storm system is a slow-mover, but it’s a question of whether the storm system will be strong enough to wring it all out of the atmosphere by the time it gets to us. Timing is all over the place too.

Some of the rain is projected to sneak in here as early as Thursday morning (light), while other guidance suggests as late as Friday afternoon. Obviously, it’s too early to rearrange your plans over that kind of uncertainty, so check back for updates.

In the meantime, cool mornings are sure to accelerate the color change in the leaves. Give it one week for this cool snap to become evident in the landscape.

Enjoy the quiet and have a great week!