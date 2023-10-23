Cool start to the week — but will temperatures climb?

A quiet week of weather is in the cards for New England with a sprawling area of high pressure building into the eastern seaboard over the next few days.

On the backside of that dome of fair weather, warm air will be building — and eventually make its way to the northeast, so a significant warm up is on the way. Before the above average temperatures return, we're in for a cool couple of days and mornings, with highs in the 50s this afternoon under varying amounts of sun and clouds and widespread 30s tonight with scattered inland frost.

Closer to the coast, including the city of Boston, we'll drop into the lower 40s. Tuesday, we'll rebound nicely, to seasonable levels, around 60 in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Some high, thin clouds will filter the sun a bit on Wednesday and a few showers can’t be ruled out, mainly in far northern New England — though a stray one could pop in central or southern New England, which wouldn't be a big deal.

The clouds actually represent the mild air trying to push in, which will arrive on Thursday and Friday. We'll jump well into the 70s and will likely stay in the 70s to start the weekend, too. We cool off a bit on Sunday and even more so next week, back into the 50s as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast which takes us into the start of November now.

That also means Halloween is on the 10 day forecast and right now it looks like a few weaker disturbances may touch off a few showers for the beginning and middle part of next, but it doesn’t look like anything too significant at this point.

We'll keep you posted in the days to come.