Cool Temperatures Bring Snow to Region

Today will start off sunny and chilly.

Clouds will overspread the are by lunchtime and snow may start by the time you go to bed Sunday night. It’s still too early to discuss totals, but a few areas may see north of 6 inches.

This storm will be weak when is passes off to the south of New England. The low will curve north into the Gulf of Maine and then bend west towards the coast. Precipitation will continue into Tuesday, especially if the storm slows and bends back towards the coast.

Mid to late week our weather will turn quiet. Temperatures will be seasonably cool with highs ranging from the 30s to low 40s. The next chance for unsettled weather will be sometime next weekend.