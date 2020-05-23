Cool Temperatures This Holiday Weekend

After our highs in the 80s for much of the northeast yesterday, our temperatures will be cooler for the holiday weekend.

This is due to a wind direction flip which is now from the east northeast as an area of low pressure passes south of us.Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder will continue this morning into this afternoon across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine will remain dry and sunny today with highs around 70 away from the coast.

Southern New England will stay mostly cloudy with the showers tapering off late this afternoon north to south. Temps will fall during the afternoon near the coastline, while temps stay in the 60s for the day inland.

An even cooler day is expected for Sunday as our highs stay around 60 on the coast, and around 70 inland and western New England. Plenty of sunshine will stick around though.

Memorial Day brings us a comfortable and milder afternoon as highs reach the low 70s, cooler at the coast and mostly sunny skies. A shower is possible across the south coast late, but otherwise we're all dry.

Tuesday through next week our temperatures soar again into the 80s and the humidity increases through the week. We have a couple chances for thunderstorms to develop in the interior. Storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

With more organized storms Thursday into Friday and possibly Saturday along a cold front. The timing is a little uncertain this far out and with the summer-like airmass in place. Stay tuned for storm updates next week as the summer season kicks off.