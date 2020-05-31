forecast

Cool Weather Closes Out Weekend

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s on Sunday

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Temperatures today won’t be as warm as yesterday.

We will replace the 70s and 80s with 60s and 70s for the next couple of days.

After nearly two weeks of no measurable rain at Logan Airport, Boston received nearly a 10th of an inch of rain early this morning. It’s been a very dry May, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any wetter.

Weather Stories

Weather forecast 14 hours ago

Clear Weather Persists Through Early Week

new england weather 18 hours ago

Less Humid Air Dominates This Afternoon, Mostly Gorgeous Day Across New England

Thunderstorms are the wildcard but obviously the heavy rainfall associated with them is very localized.  

Temperatures warm back up into the 70s and low 80s by mid to late week.

Our shower chances return Monday and again on Wednesday, but outside of those two days, it looks quiet.

Nice weather will last until next weekend.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us