Cool Weather Starts the Week, Drought Possible

This week starts off cool with temperatures in the 60s on the coast line and 70s inland

By Chris Gloninger

The week will be off to a cool start with temperatures in the 60s at the coast and 70s inland. We’ll end the week with a taste of summer. 

This dry weather has been a blessing for outdoor dining, but lawns are drying up in these increasingly dry conditions, which will be trying for farmers. It’s likely that parts of northern Massachusetts in southern New Hampshire will be upgraded to a moderate drought.

The prospect for a half inch of rain over the next 10 days are very low. When we heat up, thunderstorms will be possible with the increased humidity, but they don’t guarantee widespread heavy rain.

This week will start off cool the temperatures in the 60s on the coast line and 70s not too far away from the shore.

Don’t let the cool start fool you, by Wednesday we expect seasonable temperatures to return with a significant warm up by Thursday. The warmer stretch will be between Friday and Monday.

