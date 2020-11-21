Cool Weekend, Rainy Start to Thanksgiving Week

Today, temperatures take a step back from yesterday, but regardless, it will be a nice day. Sunday, will be much cooler.

A cold front will pass through New England Saturday night. Clouds will linger into the Sunday, which will knock temperatures down, but it’s an onshore wind that will help replaces 50s for 40s. The farther you are away from the coast, the nicer the day.

Wet weather may return Sunday night into Monday. Monday, we briefly turn warmer once again. Highs will reach the upper 50s. We’re back to seeing seasonable air back in place Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will see another storm system move in Wednesday afternoon into Thanksgiving morning. A round of wind and rain will be possible. Thanksgiving afternoon looks warmer and drier. Temperatures will reach the low 50s.

The weather looks to stay unsettled into next weekend. Temperatures by that point will return to the mid to upper 40s.