Cooldown Coming This Weekend Across New England

Similar to just about every day this week, we have a weak front stalled over New England. It’s sort of the battle between early autumn and early winter.

Most of us have been on the early autumn side of the front, but it creates low clouds and fog with spots of drizzle, each day slow to burn off in spots. Today was the slowest of the bunch, but we do have a good amount of sunshine for a much of the region this afternoon. Where the sun is out and the wind is light, we have temperatures in the low 70s once again.

It looks like a fine evening for dining outdoors, perhaps one of the last mild ones we will see this season, as another game changing cold front is on the way tomorrow.

Patchy fog overnight again with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The front arrives first in Vermont in the morning, with a few showers and temperatures falling through the 50s. But for most of New England the front comes in in the afternoon with a lot of clouds and a quick shower and an abrupt wind shift. In much of southern and eastern New England, the temperature will to get to near 70° before a major cool off around dinner time.

Hurricane Epsilon passes 520 miles of New England tomorrow. It's a Category 1, and though wind and rain stays out to sea, a powerful ocean swell brings dangerous sure to our shore tomorrow.

High-pressure from Canada comes in on Sunday with a brisk start, temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s. The wind should diminish Sunday afternoon, with temperatures only in the 40s and lower 50s. A good evening to try and become acclimated to eating outside on chilly nights.

The Patriots game should be dry with a temperature around 52° at kickoff at 4:25 p.m.

We are going to be mostly on the cold side of the front next week with off and on rain to finish out October. It will also be cold enough to snow will mixing at the higher elevations. It’s impossible to time each wave of low pressure, but many of us may see appreciable rain and/or snow heading toward a very cold looking Halloween 2020. Keep track of the changes in our First Alert 10-day forecast.