Cooler Air, Freezing Weather Coming Back Ahead of Spring

The weather system that brought about a quarter to half an inch of rain, along with a bit of mountain snow yesterday, is now slowly pushing north and east away from New England.

We have a fairly active wind from the west bringing much drier, and slightly cooler, air in for today. With a good amount of sunshine this morning, and fair weather clouds this afternoon, high temperatures are in the 40s north to 50s south.

It’s much colder in the taller mountains of northern New England where the ski areas are mostly open, but we have a few wind hold issues.

As that weather system moves off to our south tonight even colder air is going to come in to New England by tomorrow morning. Low temperatures in the 20s to low 30s with an active breeze move in from the north overnight. Very strong high pressure is moving across southeastern Canada Sunday and Monday, with the coolest weather we have seen in a while.

With plenty of sunshine daytime highs are in the 30s to low 40s Sunday and Monday. Night time low temperatures are in the teens and 20s, so we do have some more freezing weather before the vernal equinox next Thursday.

The next weather maker is a front that’s going to be coming at us on St. Patrick’s Day. It will be cold enough for some snowflakes before changing to rain drops well inland and in the hills. But by afternoon we just have rain showers with temperatures back in the lower 50s. It does not look like a significant storm.

We could use some more rain. With all this dry air and breezes over the weekend, our brush fire danger is once again elevated. There’s a better chance for more significant precipitation by later next week as seen here and our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.