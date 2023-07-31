Cooler air, lower humidity to make for comfortable conditions

A brand new airmass has moved into the region — we are significantly less humid than we’ve been for much of the entire month of July.

After an unseasonably cool start in the morning, our temperatures will rebound to around 80 Monday afternoon. Sunshine will fade at times behind building cumulus clouds, some of which will yield a brief shower or isolated rumble of thunder as a cold front sweeps through from northwest to southeast.

The front will reinforce the dry, comfortable air, setting us up for a beautiful few days of weather through midweek. Sunshine, low humidity and highs in the 70s on Tuesday as we flip the calendar to August sounds like perfection to me. We’ll have a very similar day on Wednesday. Great news for concert goers at Fenway Park and Gillette the next few nights!

Clouds and perhaps a few late day showers will sneak back into the picture by Thursday – both a sign that humidity will be on the increase throughout the day. We’ll end the week with the most unsettled weather on Friday as numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely, elevating our threat for localized flooding once again.

Right now it looks like a slow moving front will keep the risk of showers and storms around to start the weekend with drier weather likely for Sunday behind that boundary. Next week should feature fairly average temperatures for the beginning of August, 80 to 85 degrees most days with a few hit or miss thunderstorms as some upper level disturbances come through.