Cooler and comfortable air remains in place, expected to continue through Thursday

This is the summer we’ve been longing for since June. Now it’s August, and summer plans are down to a handful of days. Thankfully, the fine weather will continue, with a bonus top ten day by midweek.

Winds will remain light over the next few days, allowing for afternoon sea breezes to kick in during the afternoon. They’ll be feeble on Tuesday, but a little more pronounced Wednesday. In addition, we have some refreshing morning starts under high pressure. It’s noteworthy to mention the possibility of upper 40s in some cool spots – Norwood, Taunton, Fitchburg on Wednesday morning.

We’ll recover nicely by Wednesday under blue skies. Highs will bounce back to the mid-70s – low 70s at the coast with the sea breeze. Southwest winds will boost us back near 80 on Thursday with clouds thickening by afternoon.

Come Friday, the showers and storms will march in with more wet weather. We’ll watch for some bursts of heavy rain, but at this point, it doesn’t seem to be as intense as last weekend, largely due to the fact that the dewpoints aren’t as high.