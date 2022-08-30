Cooler and Less Humid Before Holiday Weekend

Southwest winds usher increased warm and humid air into New England Tuesday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected in the afternoon, with highs soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Overnight, warm and muggy conditions continue across the region. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. An approaching cold front will help to trigger showers and thunderstorms overnight, and some storms may contain strong winds and small hail. Another impact with these storms will be scattered downpours and resulting poor drainage flooding due to the humid air mass in place.

The air mass-changing cold front treks across New England Wednesday, drying out the atmosphere and ushering cooler air into the region. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to upper 80s, mid to upper 70s across the North Country.

Drier, cooler and more comfortable weather is on tap for Thursday as a refreshing pool of cold air traverses overhead. Green and White Mountain summits above 4,000 feet will drop down into the mid to upper 30s Thursday morning, just in time for the first day of Meteorological Fall. High temperatures will only rise into the mid 70s to either side of 80 degrees.

We're expecting more of the same on Friday with pleasant weather and mild temperatures in the 70s for most, low to mid 60s across the North. It will be the coolest day of the week as winds flip from the northwest to northeast. Urban areas across the Connecticut River Valley and the Merrimack Valley will rise into the low 80s.

The Labor Day Weekend is looking dry and comfortable, though becoming warmer and more humid with each day. As a high pressure that brought the cooler, fall-like air to the region shifts offshore, and a return flow of warmer and more humid air will advance into New England. High temperatures will increase a few degrees each day with Saturday reaching into the low 80s and Sunday reaching into the mid to upper 80s.

An approaching cold front will bring increased chances of rain Sunday into Monday on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.