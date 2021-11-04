Cooler, Calm Conditions Continue

High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern this week.

We are waking up to another frosty start in southern New England, and a hard freeze again up north as lows dropped to the 20s and 30s. Highs today struggle to get near 50 degrees, with most areas remaining in the 40s; this is actually below normal for this time of the year.

The average hi/lo for some cities in New England on this date include: Boston, 56/42; Bangor, Maine, 51/33; Bridgeport, Connecticut, 58/42; Burlington, Vermont, 52/36. Tonight will again be frosty with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Highs remain in the upper 40s and low 50s Friday into the weekend, with sunshine dominating until Sunday -- except on the Cape, where some ocean-effect showers roll through Friday. A few clouds will blow north off of a coastal storm brewing and pass to our south Sunday into Monday. Forecast models have the center way offshore to our south, but a few showers may head northward Sunday night across southern New England with at least a light northeast breeze.

This weekend we have high astronomical tides already, so any little northeast wind will provide additional splash-over. We will watch this storm closely as the track and timing could still change.

Next week temps warm up a bit, approaching 60 by Veterans Day on Thursday.