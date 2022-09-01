Cooler Temperatures Leading Into Holiday Weekend Start September Off

A great stretch of weather has settled in as we head into the holiday weekend. Lows Thursday dropped into the 50s and 60s in southern New England, while the north country had some 40s! It was a crisp fall feel to our first day of meteorological fall. With dry air in place, full sun and a westerly downsloping wind, our highs reach the low 80s in eastern New England, 70s to 60s north and west. Lows Thursday night will fall to the 40s and 50s with a clear sky and relaxing wind.

Friday, we see similar temperatures inland with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Sea breezes develop in the afternoon, so highs at the coast will remain in the low to mid 70s with full sun. High temperatures at the coast may actually match the near shore water temperature, making it a rather comfy swimming day. Temperatures slowly increase as we head into the weekend.

Saturday is the best day of the three with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 80s, 70s north. Humidity seems to hold off until Sunday morning as temperatures increase to the mid and upper 80s. Then a cold front approaches from the northwest Sunday afternoon and evening. This will bring in scattered showers and thunderstorms for the back half of the holiday stretch.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Temps fall to the low and mid 70s for Labor Day as the front stalls in or near the northeast. We see an onshore breeze, scattered showers and lots of clouds around Monday. The showers dry up a bit Tuesday, but clouds and an onshore flow may continue so temps remain in the 70s. We see a gradual warming trend into next week with highs back in the low 80s.