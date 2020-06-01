Cooler Temps, Chance for Rain Monday

Today will be cool, once again. High temperatures will reach the 60s at the coast and low 70s inland. It’s possible we could see isolated showers.

Temperatures will be going up mid to late week. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s in most communities. Humidity levels will also increase as well. We aren’t expecting much rain across the area. May was a dry month for many. Drought conditions have started to develop.

There is a chance that some of us may see an isolated thunderstorm were shower, but no appreciable rain is in the forecast through next weekend.