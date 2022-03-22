Cooler Temps, Rainy Days Ahead

After our little run of April-like temperatures in the month of March, it’s time for a little reality check over the next couple of days. Today marks the step down into the low 50s, while tomorrow will see us sink into the upper 40s in many spots.

Gusty winds are still around today, although not as intense as yesterday. As a result, fire danger is running rather high today. That may sound counterintuitive given spots with standing water and saturated soil, but in our area of the country, it’s easy to get a swift-moving brush fire to skip along the dry leaves, twigs and dead grasses without penetrating the soil.

Winds could fan any flames and low humidity will keep fuels ripe for ignition. Winds will ease tomorrow and turn in from the ocean. We’ll sink back the upper 40s as some clouds start to move in during the afternoon.

All eyes will be on the mid and Deep South in the coming days as severe weather and flooding plague the area. That same storm is heading in our direction by Thursday, soaking us down again and keep us on the cooler side.

As a result, there won’t be any severe weather here, but we could see some brief mixing with sleet across central and western Mass. No accumulation is expected, but we’re a far cry from our warmer days of late.