Cooler Temps Wednesday Ahead of Thursday Thunderstorms

Storms yesterday were concentrated in northern Maine and southern New England. It was fairly quiet across the Commonwealth.

Now a refreshing air mass is in place and temperatures today will stay in the 70s. Unfortunately this beautiful weather only sticks around for 24 hours.

It’s possible, as a warm front tries to move in Thursday, that we could see some strong to severe storms again in southern New England. We can’t tell for sure where the severe storms will set up, but we’re fairly confident somewhere in New England will see severe storms that may produce damaging wind and even tornadoes.

Friday into Saturday we will be watching the remnants of Laura. At this point the steadiest, most beneficial rain may stay in the mid Atlantic.