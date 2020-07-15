Cooler Weather Ahead of Heat This Weekend

Finally - a much needed break from the heat, humidity and storms.

Skies will be mixed with sun and clouds today with temperatures ranging from the high 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. 80° temperatures are possible for the Connecticut River Valley and up near Lake Champlain.

This cool, low humidity air mass sticks around into Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms will return for some on Friday as temperatures warm once again in the 80s. It appears we will get into some heat later in the weekend as temperatures get warmer each day. Most of the weekend should be dry.

Temperatures near 90 are possibly early next week with the shower and storm chances continuing. For the remainder of the week, we stay warm and muggy with highs well into the 80s.