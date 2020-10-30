first snowfall

Crews Clearing Roads from Season's First Snowfall

By Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The roads are slick Friday morning after cold overnight temperatures, rain and snow.  

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is deploying crews on the road throughout the morning as needed. Pavement temperatures will drop later in the morning.

NBC10's Weather Warrior is on the move, reporting on the conditions on the road. The snow is expected to accumulate somewhere between one to two inches in Boston, two to three inches in the Metro-West area and perhaps even more in Worcester County.

The state's transportation department urges people to clear off cars before driving and leave enough space between cars on the road.

Officials are warning folks to watch out for bridge decks and exit ramps, which can be especially slippery in the snow. Black ice is also possible when the temperatures drop later.

