Crisp, Clear Start to Week

Yesterday we woke up to snow in northern New England (in some cases a lot). This morning we are waking up to a scattered frost in southern New England.

Today will be warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will reach the low 60s. We can expect a gradual warm-up this week. Temperatures mid to late week with reach 70, once again.

We need to keep an eye on high tides for the next couple of day – minor flooding is possible because of rising sea level and astronomically high tide.

Quiet weather will persist into the end of the week.

Next weekend and the following week our attention will shift to the possibility of a coastal storm. It’s possible that we can see some heavy rain and gusty winds at the coast.