Crisp, Clear Start to Week

Quiet weather will persist into the end of the week.

Yesterday we woke up to snow in northern New England (in some cases a lot). This morning we are waking up to a scattered frost in southern New England.

Today will be warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will reach the low 60s. We can expect a gradual warm-up this week. Temperatures mid to late week with reach 70, once again.

We need to keep an eye on high tides for the next couple of day – minor flooding is possible because of rising sea level and astronomically high tide.

Next weekend and the following week our attention will shift to the possibility of a coastal storm. It’s possible that we can see some heavy rain and gusty winds at the coast.

