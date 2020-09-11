Crisp, Fall Air For the Weekend

Fall has arrived! Thursday’s heavy downpours were the result of overturning the warmth and humidity as a cold front – the leading edge of new, cooler and less humid air – marched from northwest to southeast.

Now the wind is blowing from the north and the change in air is palpable across the entirety of New England. The change in air is dramatic, so it’s no surprise Friday started with clouds and sprinkles. As dry air continues to overspread the region, clouds will slowly shrink and sunshine finishes the day for one and all.

By sunset Friday, most of us will recognize the chill in the air from quickly dropping temperatures. Under a clear sky as decidedly autumnal, overnight lows will dip into the 30s across northern New England with frost in valleys, 40s for central and interior southern New England and 50s along the coast and farther south.

Sunshine will certainly warm the crisp air Saturday, but not beyond either side of 70 degrees for most, and shy of 70 for others, including all of our coastal communities. Another cool night Saturday precedes what now appears to be more dry, pleasant fall conditions Sunday for most of New England.

This week, we’d been watching a weather system approaching for Sunday that was expected to bring showers later in the day to New England.

That system appears to be emerging slower from the Midwest, meaning showers may arrive Sunday afternoon to central and northern Vermont, but likely will hold off until scattered showers overnight Sunday night. To our east, another disturbance will pass off of Cape Cod and should stay over the ocean Sunday afternoon, but we’ll keep an eye on its exact track.

Next week, another surge of fall air arrives for a mostly dry week, save for a possible lingering early sprinkle Monday and then a shower chance with a cold front later Thursday. The dry weather next week will be great for outdoor plans…but continues to sink New England deeper into drought with many of us already in severe drought, raising the brush fire danger as the week wears on, as well.