Damp, Cool Weather Sets in For the Week

After 70s Saturday, temperatures tumbled Sunday. Today, we’re still part of the much cooler airmass. Don’t expect much sunshine.

The warmest part of New England will be up near Lake Champlain, where temperatures could once again climb into the 70s.

Winds will be off the water, knocking temperatures down into the 40s along the coast. Some rain is possible in Connecticut. Showers are possible across the rest of central and southern New England.

Damp, cooler weather will stick around through midweek. A round of beneficial rain is possible Friday night.

Drier, sunnier weather will return by the end of the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm to 60 by next weekend. Early the following the week temperatures will reach the mid 60s with a few showers.