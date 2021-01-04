Damp Roads, Icy Nights Continue as Temperatures Fall to Near Freezing Tonight

Clouds, damp roads and icy nights continue in our forecast for the next couple days until a storm way off to our east pulls away midweek.

This evening our temperatures will fall to near freezing in most areas away from the coast so watch out for ice developing. There's plenty of ocean moisture that will be carried inland from the north, northeast. That means a light wintry mix, drizzle or even freezing fog is possible overnight to produce new slick areas.

Lows drop to the 20s north and the low 30s far south.

Tuesday is looking similar to today with highs in the 30s and some spots near the south coast around 40. With that minor ocean storm close enough to us, the clouds linger in eastern New England as well as the light wintry mix near the southeastern parts of Massachusetts.

By Wednesday this storm pulls away and will take the clouds with it. Improving weather is expected to end the week.

Our high temperatures remain in the 30s to low 40s for the entire 10-day forecast. Only a couple storms pass by us during this time, too.

One storm may pass south Friday night into Saturday, bringing a light wintry mix for southeastern New England. Another storm may move near us early next week, but only one model is showing it affecting New England while the other has it missing us.