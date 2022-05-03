Damp Wednesday, Beautiful Weather Thursday

Any breaks of sun and brightening of the skies out there will be replaced with clouds once again this evening as a disturbance approaches from the west. Showers will hold off until after midnight in far western New England and pre-dawn in eastern areas.

On and off rain Wednesday

Wednesday won’t be pouring or steady rain the entire day – but there will be a number of showers around throughout the course of the day. We anticipate one round during the morning, a brief lull after that, then scattered activity during the afternoon lingering into the evening drive. Sure it won’t be pouring, but adding any precipitation to our commutes slows things down, so be prepped for that during your drives. Most will end up with 0.25" to 0.5" in the bucket with a few higher totals possible.

Beautiful spring day on tap for Thursday, then a cooler weekend

The rain is long gone by Thursday and it looks like a spectacular spring day; expect lots of sun and highs either side of 70 for many of us. Some clouds roll back in for Friday but we’ll be dry. An upper level disturbance will meander to our south this weekend, but stays far enough away that the rain will too. We’ll be cool though with highs in the 50s both Saturday and on Mother’s Day. Our weather pattern next week looks quiet and dry with a big warm up into the 70s by midweek!