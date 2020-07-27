Dangerous Heat, Temperatures Near 100 Monday

Hotter temperatures are in the forecast today, with actual highs approaching 100 degrees. Our heat index will be between 100 and 108 degrees as the humidity clicks up a bit too.

We switch the hot temps for more humidity on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 90s but dewpoints increase into the low 70s. Again, heat index numbers will be in the 100 to 108 degree range, so the heat advisory continues through then.

This is the time to take things easy, limit your yard work or outdoor workouts to around sunrise or after sunset. Be aware that if you do not have a way to cool off in air conditioning or near water, your body will become stressed as overnight lows do not cool off much and the days of heat build.

Tuesday afternoon we will get scattered thunderstorms in New England as a cold front approaches. These storms could bring strong to severe weather with damaging wind and large hail being the main threats.

We get a break in the heat and humidity for Wednesday into Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s and less humid air. High pressure returns and will keep us sunny and dry until perhaps the end of the weekend. Temperatures are also going to creep up a few degrees for next weekend.

There is a tropical disturbance across the southern Atlantic that could become our next named storm soon. The uncertain part of our forecast is for the following week. A cold front could interact with this system, bringing in an onshore flow and tropical rainfall. Highs drop to the 70s if that is the case, but we will keep you posted.