Dangerous Ice & Wind Chills Persist Through the Weekend

Our weather turns icy cold and quiet for this weekend. Lows dropped to the single digits with subzero wind chills as everything froze in place. Highs reach only the teens and 20s, but at least it will be nice and sunny. We keep a breeze around from the northwest, adding to the chill.

Sunday will be less windy with more sun and highs in the 20s.

Temperatures next week will slowly become milder as we go to the 30s Monday and Tuesday, then into the 40s for midweek and perhaps through Friday.

Minor low pressure systems pass by the northeast to our south and to our north next week, with no real direct hits at this time. An ocean storm develops and stays south of us for Monday into Tuesday. On the northwest edge, some mix to snow showers develop as the storm grazes by. Light accumulation is possible.

Stay tuned for any updates to the track of this system, since if it heads more north we may see more snow. Not like the blockbuster nor’easter we had earlier in the week, but a nuisance storm.

Another low pressure system passes north of New England for the end of the week, only to bring scattered snow showers across ski areas.