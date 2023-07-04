Daytime thunderstorms to clear in time for fireworks show

Another morning waking to the showers and clouds. For all this “summer” has shown us, you wouldn’t be blamed for thinking we have a dud on our hands. While I still think August and September could surge with the heat and drier weather, it’s hard to see us getting out of this pattern anytime soon (at least through the middle of July).

Focus today is getting into some drier weather to at least enjoy a (small) part of the holiday. Timing is on our side as the showers and storms seem to thin out after 4-5pm with the passage of this little disturbance in the jet stream. Our storm threat this afternoon remains from Attleboro to Wareham as that particular area will harbor most of the instability in the atmosphere. Expect some intense rain, possible flooding, isolated strong wind and plenty of lightning in any storms that strike in those areas.

Temps will remain in the mid/upper 70s today, with a slump to near 70 on the Esplanade for the celebration. Won’t be the warmest 4th, but it’s better than rain and fog. While we can’t rule out some low and mid-level cloudiness, we’re not expecting to be socked in either.

Of course, the rest of the week is looking summery and warm…without the storm threat. If you have the week off, this looks like a fine “make good” for the rainy start to the week. If not, this may be a little grating, especially as the forecast heads south for the weekend. Sadly, this pattern isn’t giving up anytime soon.