Dazzling weather stretch ahead for the work week

While the weekend was a 50/50 proposition, the workweek is a dazzler. Sun dominates – along with a little haze and smoke Monday– with mild breezes and a bonus summer day Tuesday.

A mountain of high pressure is parking over New England, warding off any storms, fronts or thick cloud cover. We’ll see the sea breeze kick in Monday along the coast, keeping us in the upper 60s, but towns and cities away from the coast will see highs into the low 70s. The warmth will be focused across all of the area Tuesday as the winds direction shifts to the west. Highs will soar into the low and mid 80s with warm sun throughout the day.

We’ll again see warm temps Wednesday and Thursday, but the sea breeze along the coast will return, dropping us out of the 80s. Humidity will also be on the increase late week, feeding the low and mid-level clouds across Southeast Mass. They eventually will blot out the sun late on Friday for everyone, as a cool front approaches from the west.

Right now, it appears Saturday is the one wet day in the ten day forecast. A sharp front will cross overhead and showers will cover the area. This front will also bring in some cool temps to finish the weekend. Along with chilly highs in the 50s, we may even see the first widespread frost in the suburbs with this cold shot.