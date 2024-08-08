As Debby heads north, here's how much rain is expected in New England

Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon with a few stray showers and sprinkles.

Overall, it'll be a pleasant one with temperatures remaining on the cool side for this time of year in the low to mid-70s southern New England, mid to upper 70s northern areas where we’ll see more sunshine.

All eyes on Debby thereafter as it tracks up the spine of the Appalachian Mountains Friday into Saturday. Fortunately, the current forecast track and progressive nature of Debby will spare much of New England from a widespread flooding rain.

Rain totals expected in Maine, NH and Vermont

The main focus will be on Vermont, northern New Hampshire and northern Maine Friday night into early Saturday where we'll see the greatest threat for flash flooding with 1 to 3 + inches of rain expected.

The rest of the region will see less rain, but a few rogue downpours could produce some localized flooding.

Coastal, northern New England winds to intensify

Wind will start to crank out of the south Friday night along the coast and across northern New England with gusts 30 to 40 miles per hour through Saturday morning, diminishing during the afternoon.

Though the risk is low, a few brief spin-up tornadoes are possible mainly across western areas of New England Friday afternoon and into Vermont, northern New Hampshire and Maine early Saturday morning.

Debby remnants won't last long

Conditions will improve rapidly Saturday afternoon allowing us to salvage the rest of the weekend!

Have a great afternoon!