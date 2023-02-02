Deep Freeze: Arctic Outbreak to Bring Life-Threatening Cold In Tomorrow

In just a matter of hours, the well-advertised arctic airmass will move in.

We've issued a First Alert for Friday and Saturday.

While New Englanders are familiar with brutal cold, this is cold of a different caliber, says First Alert Meteorologist Tevin Wooten. Dangerous subzero wind chills will move in at dawn on Friday, and will progressively worsen throughout the day. There will be a 30-hour window of subzero wind chills . The core of the cold arrives Saturday morning as the feels like temperature reaches -30°F. Statistically, wind chills have only reached this low roughly 7% of the time since 1944. This will be an excruciating period where outdoor activity is NOT advised. All pets should remain indoors. Parents should use discretion before allowing children to go to the bus stop.

This should also serve as a reminder to check on neighbors who may not have an efficient source of heat.

If depending on a space heater to stay warm, they should be kept 3 feet away from anything that can burn and should be turned OFF when you leave the room. One unconventional way to preserve heat is to place blankets at room entry points and doorways, to trap heat in one specific spot of the house.

If going outside, you should do so using caution. Wind chill warnings have been issued for the first time in New England in nearly 382 days. These upper echelon alerts are reserved only for wind chills that reach or surpass -25°F, for at least three hours at a time.

For those planning to travel, while hazardous precipitation isn’t expected, bear in mind that if your car breaks down and you’re stuck on the road, you’ll likely be in the middle of the extreme cold. It's a good idea to check your battery and tire pressure before heading out. It’s best to keep a few blankets stashed in the car, along with a gallon of water per person, hand warmers, and any medication.

Isolated power outages are expected too as winds gust to 45 miles an hour. Those who are without power may be without for a prolonged period until winds subside, and power utility crews can repair lines.

Marked improvement is expected throughout Sunday, with highs temperatures climbing to seasonable average.