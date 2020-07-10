Dense Fog Gives Way to Hot, Humid Friday With Showers, Thunderstorms

Dense fog gives way to a hot, humid Friday with showers and thunderstorms increasing in coverage again today.

All eyes are on two weather systems, one to our west with another round of severe storms in the midwest and south on Thursday, and Tropical Storm Fay to our south.

Here's what to expect:

Windswept downpours this afternoon into early Saturday. A couple of inches of rain will make for big puddles, but any heavier prolonged downpours or thunderstorms could produce localized flash flooding. Severe thunderstorms usually aren’t widespread in these events, but an embedded tornado is a possibility in the tropically infused rainbands, particularly Friday night to early Saturday morning.

The strength of wind gusts will depend on the storm track and intensity, but right now somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 to 40 mph gusts with the strongest of those at the immediate coast seems to be a reasonable forecast.

Tides are low and coastal flooding isn’t anticipated, but seas will build five to eight feet in the waters south of New England and all beaches are subject to rip currents Saturday.

If this storm sticks to our current expectation for timing, Southern New England will find improving weather Saturday with temperatures jumping back into the 80s, and Sunday looks like a mostly quiet summer day with slightly lower humidity and just the chance of an isolated late day storm.

The mid-summer pattern rolls on through next week in our First Alert 10-day forecast, with slightly lower humidity early next week yielding to more downpours and muggy air again by week’s end.