Don't Put Away the Coat Yet – Dropping Temps, Wind Make For Chilly Tuesday Morning

You'll want to pack the winter coat for Tuesday morning as gusty winds cause wind chills that will feel below freezing.

The very low humidity, dry brush, and gusty winds lead to an elevated wildfire risk in southern New England the next couple days.

Mostly dry but breezy, with light snow in the mountains

In northern New England, we have upslope wind providing some light snow showers in the mountains. We stay breezy again tonight into tomorrow with a clear sky.

The mountain snow showers taper early Tuesday and we are left with a couple inches of snow. We are looking at a cooler day tomorrow with lows dropping to the 30s south and the 20s far north. Thanks to the wind chill we will feel like the teens and 20s south by Tuesday morning.

We will be slightly cooler for Tuesday afternoon with the continued northwest flow and a gusty wind. Highs still reach the 30s and 40s north, to the 50s south.

Rain, wintry mix hit midweek

Clouds increase for Wednesday but we keep it dry until evening, as out next storm system heads in from the west. Some light rain heads into western New England Wednesday evening, while Boston stays dry until overnight.

A light wintry mix in the mountains will change to rain by Thursday as this low pressure system heads northeast. Thursday will be a rainy day for all with steady waves of rain for all of the northeast. Temps stay in the 40s to 50s through that storm and into the weekend. The shower chance may not head out until the following week, meaning we keep a slight chance for rain in both Saturday and Sunday.