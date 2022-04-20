Boston

Two Women Stabbed in Boston's Theater District

Authorities said a group of 10 people were walking out of the W hotel when the stabbing occurred

By Monica Madeja

Two women were stabbed after a group of people got into a fight in Boston's theater district early Wednesday morning, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

Authorities said a group of 10 people were walking out of the W Boston hotel on Stuart Street when the incident occurred around 2 a.m.

Boston EMS took the two women to local hospitals. The women are in serious condition, officials said.

Stuart Street was blocked off near the W as police investigate. No further information was immediately available.

