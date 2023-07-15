Downpours and possible flooding to impact New England on Sunday

Saturday’s the pick of the weekend despite of the isolated to scattered rain expected; we’re anticipating a soaking Sunday.

Flood watches are back up for the greater western Mass region tomorrow with a moderate risk for excessive rainfall. Flash flood warnings will be likely tomorrow during the course of the day with heavy rainfall giving an early wake up call to residents along the VT to CT line up and lasting throughout the afternoon/evening.

The heavy rain and storms will move eastbound by the late morning to the early afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will generally range from an inch to two inches in central New England, higher amounts that near 3” or more will be picked up by Vermont and northern NH.

Parts of Connecticut may also experience pockets of heavy rain that will impact communities with over 2-3”. While eastern New England will average to an inch of rain, a few localized spots may experience over 2” by the end of the day.

With the already saturated grounds and loose soil in hilly terrains, there is the potential for runoff to cause downed trees.

Urban and poor drainage flooding is possible with likely flash flood warnings thorough the day mostly west of I495 and VT-NH as well as CT.

Monday will dry us out with increasing sunshine and warming temperatures back to the 80s.

While there a chance of rain next week, it won’t be a washout. The drier days are Monday, Wednesday & most of Thursday.