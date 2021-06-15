Downpours and Thunder to Skip Through New England Before Sunny Stretch

Ready for beautiful weather to return? You won’t have to wait that must longer.

The front pushing through the region Tuesday afternoon will bring with it a brand-new airmass Tuesday night, lowering the humidity and clearing the skies out. But before the dry air arrives, we’ll have to contend with scattered downpours and thunderstorms.

Not everyone will see a storm, and not every storm will become severe. In fact, the threat of damage is isolated. My biggest concern is that any thunderstorms that develop could have locally heavy rainfall, which may result in poor drainage and urban flooding. It looks like once the sunsets, any activity should fizzle out pretty quickly.

Then, it’s the stretch we’ve been looking forward to! Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look awesome. Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the middle to upper 70s (low 80s by Friday).

Saturday will be the warmest day in the 10 Day, with highs well into the 80s and a bit of humidity returning. A cold front late in the day will spark pop-up thunderstorms from northwest to southeast Saturday afternoon and evening. It will not be a washout by any means, but it’s definitely a day you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky.

Father’s Day is still looking good – although there may be a few pop-up showers in northern New England – so that’s something to watch in the days to come.

