Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here Are the Odds Around New England

To officially qualify as a white Christmas, there needs to be at least 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning.

The big question is which areas will meet that mark this year.

With snow on the ground now, you might think it’s a lock, as bitterly cold air arrives late week. Not so fast though, because a warm-up will arrive just ahead of Christmas. That means some of the snow will melt between now and the holiday.

As you might suspect, the highest odds of holding on to our snow through Christmas is along and outside of I-495 into parts of northwestern Massachusetts and northern New England away from the Maine and New Hampshire coasts.

It is unlikely to be a white Christmas in much of Southern New England.

Here are the historical averages of a white Christmas by state.

MAINE

Caribou: 86%

Lewiston: 60%

Portland: 48%

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Bethlehem: 83%

Concord: 59%

Durham: 44%

VERMONT

Montpelier: 81%

Burlington: 64%

Pownal: 59%

MASSACHUSETTS

Amherst: 45%

Worcester: 43%

Boston: 19%

RHODE ISLAND

Providence: 22%

Newport: 9%

CONNECTICUT

Danbury: 35%

Windsor Locks: 28%

Groton: 18%