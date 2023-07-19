Drier air moving into region, then more showers later this week

After a few thunderstorms brought showers and a few isolated spots of flash flooding, water will really begin to recede. The dry weather will be conducive for water levels to drop before additional rainfall later this week.

Heat will also be a factor too.

Sunshine through Wednesday allows for evaporation of water, and soil moisture drops too. The dry spell shouldn’t be enough to put us back into drought conditions. Which, by the way, all of the Commonwealth is drought-free. That’s a testament to the extreme rainfall July has brought.

High temperatures throughout Wednesday will peak in the upper 80s. Thursday’s temperatures will fall short of 84 degrees across eastern Massachusetts due to an oncoming sea breeze. Oncoming showers on Friday will dampen much of central New England and Worcester County.

The setup favors showers tapering off throughout the evening, near the Mass Pike. The weekend, finally, looks much better than preceding pairings.