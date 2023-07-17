Drier weather Monday as New England begins storm clean up

It was a very busy Sunday across New England with widespread heavy rainfall, flooding, and even an EF-0 tornado in North Brookfield. The tornado had wind speeds around 85 mph and lasted about 3 minutes.

As the tornado threat diminished, the instances of heavy rain and flash flooding increased. Widespread 1 to 2 inch rain totals were observed. Isolated 3 to 5 inches totals also occurred.

Drier weather is on tap for the day Monday. It will be a hot and humid day with highs in the 80s to near 90.

Temperatures will gradually cool a bit as we head through this week. Afternoon highs will be mostly a mix of low to mid 80s after Monday. As the temperatures cool down a bit, the chance for rain starts to return to the area. The coverage and intensity of the rain this week will not match what we experienced today.