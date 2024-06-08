Dry and breezy Saturday to kick off weekend in New England

The weekend isn’t half bad, but it’s also only half-dry. Today features tons of sun, a stiff wind, and lots of dry air. Highs will manage the mid and upper 70s, and thanks to the wind coming from land and not sea, we will see the highest temperatures right at the coast.

Clouds will pop up with the strong heating from the Sun, and although the chance for a brief, passing, sprinkle can’t be ruled out, many of us will come away without a drop of rain.

We’re not so lucky tomorrow. A speedy weather system will zip by and provide all of us with a shot of rain from early morning through midday.

As it moves along, we’re looking at the return of the sun by afternoon, so all is not lost in this respect. Highs will bounce back to the low 70s later in the day.

Next week is fairly mellow. There is a slight shower risk each afternoon on Monday and Tuesday, but starting Wednesday the warmer temperatures return. Highs leap from the 70s early in the week right into the low and mid 80s by midweek.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!