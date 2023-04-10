Dry, Breezy Air Increases Potential for Brush Fires

Brush fire danger takes center stage this week, as dry, warm, and breezy weather takes hold. Monday is gorgeous, with bright sunshine and highs in the upper 50’s near the coast, and lower 60’s inland.

Tuesday becomes breezy, and is very mild. With low humidity, a gusty wind, and warmer temperatures, Tuesday and Wednesday present the highest danger for fires to break out. Tuesday’s highs are in the lower 70’s away from the coastline. Wednesday, is partly cloudy, with continued mild weather. Highs are in the upper 60’s.

Again, slightly cooler readings at the coast. Thursday is mostly sunny, and very mild. Highs are in the middle and upper 70’s. On Friday, many areas reach the 80 degree mark. Skies will be mostly sunny, and the record high for the day is 81. It is possible that record highs are broken in many parts of New England.

Saturday is partly cloudy, with continued dry conditions. Highs reach the upper 60’s.

Later on Sunday is the first chance for showers in 7 days. Highs reach the 70 degree mark, and rain moves in the for evening and continues into next Monday.