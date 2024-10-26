Dry conditions continue on Saturday in New England

Brace yourself! We’re tracking temperatures in the 30s!

First, as we move through this Saturday, a weak cold front will slide through Greater Boston, giving way to gusty winds, cooler temps, and continued fire weather concerns.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-60s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today. It will be breezy, too. Winds will gust from the west between 25 and 30 mph, and with the lack of rain in our forecast, along with low relative humidity values and dry ground fuels, brush fires could develop and spread quickly.

As a result, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the Bay State from 8am to 7pm today. Outdoor burning Is not recommended.

Our winds will likely stay a bit gusty at times on Sunday, too. So, our fire weather concerns will likely continue. Otherwise, we’ll wake up to morning temperatures in the 30s on Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-50s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

By Monday morning, even colder weather is expected. In fact, we’re tracking temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s in the suburbs Monday morning – cold enough to see some patchy frost in a few areas! By afternoon, highs will only reach the upper 40s to near 50!

Our high temperatures will gradually warm into the low to mid 70s next Wednesday and for Halloween.

And talking about Halloween, we’re expecting partly sunny skies. Temperatures for trick or treating will likely be in the 60s. A few late-night isolated showers could develop, lasting into early Friday morning.