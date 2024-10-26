Dry conditions with gusty winds on Saturday

A Red Flag Warming is in effect through 7pm this evening, outdoor burning is not recommended. Dry conditions along with a gusty wind will allow for brush fires to spread rapidly, please be careful with any ignition sources during this period.

Another unseasonably mild day ahead with a gusty west-northwest wind to go along with it as a cold front pushes off shore this afternoon.

Overall, today will be mostly dry and mild with sunshine and scattered clouds, a few sprinkles and showers across the higher terrain of northern New England, some of those switch over to snow showers this evening as colder air works in. A gusty west/northwest wind will be prevalent much of the afternoon and evening with gusts over 25mph at times. Highs reach the low to mid 60s south, 50s north, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler.

Overnight tonight we’ll see a secondary front pass through the region kicking off a few snow showers across the higher elevation of northern New England, stays chilly and dry south. Wind will diminish a bit overnight, but occasionally gust over 20mph. Lows in the 30s south, 20s north.

Fall makes a return Sunday with much cooler temperatures, a gusty northwest wind, and a good amount of sunshine along with some afternoon fair weather clouds. Most of the region stays dry except for the northern mountains where upsloping winds will produce some snow showers and flurries. Highs reach the low to mid 50s south, 40s north. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel a bit cooler.

We’ll remain cool and dry Monday into Tuesday with daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s (upper 50s Tuesday), morning lows mostly in the 20s and 30s. A frontal boundary may produce a few showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday, especially across central and northern New England.

The cool snap won’t last long, by Wednesday and Thursday we’ll see highs returning to the 70s again! Great news for the trick or treaters, no jackets over the costumes this Halloween! We will have to watch the timing of a cold front Thursday night and Friday, right now it looks like the showers associated with it will hold off until the late-night hours and early morning hours of Friday.

Beyond that, temperatures will fall back to more seasonable levels by next weekend which is featured on our 10-Day Forecast.

Have a great afternoon!