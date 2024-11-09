Dry fall conditions continue in southern New England

Our stretch of dry, windy weather continues through this Saturday.

In fact, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for much of southern New England, including Massachusetts, until 6 p.m. today. Winds will gust from the northwest up to 30-35 mph, which could cause brush fires to spread quickly. Please practice fire safety through the day and avoid outdoor burning.

Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny skies today. High temperatures will be much cooler than the past several days, reaching the low 50s by afternoon. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid 30s.

On Sunday, highs will climb into the upper 50s. We’ll see partly sunny skies. Much of the day will be dry, but by late Sunday night, the clouds will thicken, giving way to scattered rain as a cold front approaches the area.

Rain will continue overnight Sunday into early Monday morning on Veterans Day. If the forecast holds up, a few communities could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain. Fingers crossed!

Thankfully, our Veterans Day will not be a washout. Most of the showers will clear the area by afternoon, giving way to partly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the mid 60s Monday.

Then, our temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by Tuesday, then the upper 40s by Wednesday.

Another chance of rain arrives late Thursday into Friday to the Greater Boston area.

Tropics: Rafael continues to spin over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will remain over the central Gulf this weekend before drifting south toward Mexico and weakening early next week.