Dry Saturday followed by rain and winds on Sunday afternoon

After a nice, calm Saturday, we will be transitioning to more active weather starting Sunday afternoon and continuing through Monday. A pair of storm systems will merge over the next 24 hours and will bring a lot of wind and rain to New England.

We will be on the warm side of this storm system, though. So the concern will be the potential for very heavy rain and flooding. 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. Some isolated totals in excess of 4 inches may occur as well. We won’t have to break out the shovels at all for this event.

But there will still be the threat for damaging winds Sunday night through Monday evening. A High Wind watch is in effect for the coastal areas and the Cape for the potential for wind gusts in excess of 55 mph.

The whole mess moves out Monday night and we will return to quieter weather as we head toward the weekend before Christmas. A few more showers and breezy conditions may linger on Tuesday, but then we will see a mostly sunny sky for a few days.

A few more clouds and low rain chances will come back by the weekend. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look fairly quiet overall.